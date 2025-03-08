Promising Grocery Stocks To Consider – March 6th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, and Starbucks are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies that operate in the retail sector, primarily focusing on the sale and distribution of food and household products through supermarkets or grocery chains. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as consumer spending, supply chain dynamics, and broader economic conditions, often representing a stable investment option as they cater to everyday essential needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $21.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,025.91. 1,052,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $987.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $941.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $494.70. 2,076,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $518.77.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

SBUX stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,274,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46.

