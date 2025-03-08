Promising Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – March 8th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, CRH, AT&T, Zscaler, and Palo Alto Networks are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to the shares of companies operating in the telecommunications industry, including providers of voice, data, and broadband services. These companies build and maintain communication infrastructure such as cell towers, fiber networks, and satellites, with their performance influenced by factors like regulatory changes, technological advances, and competitive market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $15.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,457,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,621,582. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $913.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $16.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $850.54. 2,527,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,930. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,017.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $983.88. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,889,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,652. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,134,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.77. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.15. 35,337,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,747,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded up $6.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.76. 4,342,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.04 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,949. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.77. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

