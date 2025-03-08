ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 149,863 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.
ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Company Profile
JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.