Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 1233320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Prosus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

Prosus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.