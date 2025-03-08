Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIMGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,109. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

