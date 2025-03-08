Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,109. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.