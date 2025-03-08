Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 322,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

