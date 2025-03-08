Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hillman Solutions stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 2/26/2025.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 765.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

