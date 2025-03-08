Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ford Motor stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 2/26/2025.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.91. 150,532,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,780,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $19,215,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

