Rep. Greg Landsman Buys CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently bought shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). In a filing disclosed on March 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CrowdStrike stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (1)” account.
Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 2/26/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 2/26/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 2/26/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) on 2/20/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/20/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/18/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 2/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/19/2024.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $14.23 on Friday, hitting $333.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,865,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,156. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.
Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
