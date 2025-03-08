Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PayPal stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

PayPal stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,379,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,332,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 189,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $235,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

