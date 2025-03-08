Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 27000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Resverlogix Trading Up 12.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Resverlogix Company Profile
Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Resverlogix
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.