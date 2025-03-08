Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 27000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Resverlogix Trading Up 12.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Resverlogix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.