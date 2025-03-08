Rialto Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.