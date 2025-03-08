Rialto Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,799 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,691,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 725,758 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after acquiring an additional 314,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 541,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 309,437 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

