Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 3,657.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 2.4 %

SHOP stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

