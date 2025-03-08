Rialto Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266,546 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,159,000 after buying an additional 4,437,105 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.