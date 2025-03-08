River Global Investors LLP Decreases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

River Global Investors LLP decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $250.29 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.