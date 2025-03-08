River Global Investors LLP Has $7.06 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

River Global Investors LLP lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,855 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of River Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $9,733,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,288,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 75,992 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

