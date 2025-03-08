River Global Investors LLP Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

River Global Investors LLP cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $115,133,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.22 and a 200 day moving average of $177.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $218.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

