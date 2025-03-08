River Global Investors LLP Sells 1,884 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

River Global Investors LLP lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after buying an additional 272,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after acquiring an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $635.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $664.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

