Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.24. 8,373,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 38,221,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $991,434.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,983,450.68. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,140 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

