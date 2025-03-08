RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 399 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,173,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,924,091,000 after purchasing an additional 635,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,213,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,074,000 after buying an additional 204,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 25.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,642,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,474,934,000 after buying an additional 2,152,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,316,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,065,000 after buying an additional 107,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,422,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,455,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 2.7 %

American Tower stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.