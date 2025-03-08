RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,709 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,906,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,656 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 616,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,897,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $56.22 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

