RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.30.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.7 %

ITW opened at $274.89 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.54 and its 200 day moving average is $259.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

