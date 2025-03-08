RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $159.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

