RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $344.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.18. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $279.00 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

