Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 5743050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (8) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter. Rosslyn Data Technologies had a negative net margin of 117.69% and a negative return on equity of 184.05%. Equities analysts expect that Rosslyn Data Technologies plc will post 0.0924807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

