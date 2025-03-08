San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Up 32% – Here’s Why

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 32% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. 2,007,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 577% from the average session volume of 296,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.43.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

