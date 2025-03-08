Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Trading 6.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
Sandfire Resources Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile
