Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Raised by Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

