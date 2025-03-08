Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 273.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 264,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,414. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SHIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

