ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $850.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,017.44 and its 200-day moving average is $983.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

