Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 189.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $306,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,867,735. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,193 shares of company stock worth $50,096,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

