South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $25.75. 147,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 698,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOBO. TD Securities began coverage on South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

South Bow Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. South Bow’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Institutional Trading of South Bow

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

