SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $450,109,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,271 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $268.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $198.94 and a 1 year high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

