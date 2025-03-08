Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

