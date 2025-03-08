Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $379.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.