Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 4700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

