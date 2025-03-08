Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $450.88 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $429.77 and a 52-week high of $624.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

