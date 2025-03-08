Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Major Shareholder Purchases $24,999,998.80 in Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 35,714,284 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,313,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,519,491.30. This represents a 262.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNYA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,315. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNYA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

