The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,817 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in TJX Companies by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,788,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in TJX Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,249 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

