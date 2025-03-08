Top Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now – March 8th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, and Ingersoll Rand are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares in companies that operate within the agricultural sector, including those engaged in farming, agribusiness, and related services like fertilizer production and equipment manufacturing. These stocks are influenced by factors such as commodity prices, weather conditions, and global food demand, making them a unique segment of the market that investors sometimes use to diversify their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $16.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $499.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.63. 5,946,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average is $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

IR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.27. 4,479,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49.

