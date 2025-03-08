Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading 42.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 212,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 82,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

