Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Up 28.6% – Still a Buy?

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 170,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 81,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

