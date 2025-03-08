TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.14), with a volume of 544612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.12).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £239.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1,090.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.62.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.
