TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.14), with a volume of 544612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.12).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £239.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1,090.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.62.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is -8,750.00%.

(Get Free Report)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.