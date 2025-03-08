U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415,277 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $45,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,115,000 after buying an additional 819,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after buying an additional 15,746,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,443,000 after buying an additional 2,460,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,616,000 after buying an additional 599,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,235,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,796,000 after acquiring an additional 436,252 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.