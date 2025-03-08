U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,104 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.