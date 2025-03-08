Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

