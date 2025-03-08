uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 393,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,027,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on uniQure
uniQure Stock Down 2.2 %
Insider Activity at uniQure
In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,448.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,380.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,091.45. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,044 shares of company stock worth $1,001,040. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter valued at $49,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
See Also
