United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 555,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.