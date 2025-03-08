Vaibhav Taneja Sells 2,672 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26.

TSLA stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

